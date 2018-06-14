- Thanks, Mike. Manny, hitting 0.412 with 2 outs and runners in the scoring position. On that triple, what were you looking for, and how did you feel about that slide?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I mean, when I looked up and I looked back I saw that the infielder was where was he was, and so I decided to slide. But I slided a little too early and then I realized-- I slid a little too early, excuse me. And I realized that it was a little awkward, but that's how I ended up getting in there the way I did.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, you still made it, so it counts, right? Laying out on that hit in the eighth inning to get the out, what are you thinking when you're laying out on a big play like that?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I think a lot of it's instinct. And when you see the ball, when that takes over, it's a decision you have to make. It takes over, and you decide, you're not going to stop yourself from there, you know? The instinct brings you there, and then you end up making the play.

INTERVIEWER: Very good. Manny, David, thank you so much. Enjoy the win.

- Thank you.

- Mike, back up to you.