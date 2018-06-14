ANNOUNCER 1: You're right, we haven't had a chance to see him on this road trip.

ANNOUNCER 2: Right-center field. That's going to get down, a gapper for Margot. From second base, Reyes coming around to score. Margot thinking 3, he is headed for third. Throw goes there, and he will be safe, at third base. A--

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

And it's headed the other way to right-center field. Margot on the run, dives, and makes the catch in right-center! Manuel Margot makes the grab for out number 1 of the eighth inning.

ANNOUNCER 3: I've said it once before, and I'll say it again. I'm not ashamed. 2/3 of the Earth are covered by water. The other third is covered by Manuel Margot.