WATCH: Manuel Margot shines on offense and defense in the Padres win
ANNOUNCER 1: You're right, we haven't had a chance to see him on this road trip.
ANNOUNCER 2: Right-center field. That's going to get down, a gapper for Margot. From second base, Reyes coming around to score. Margot thinking 3, he is headed for third. Throw goes there, and he will be safe, at third base. A--
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
And it's headed the other way to right-center field. Margot on the run, dives, and makes the catch in right-center! Manuel Margot makes the grab for out number 1 of the eighth inning.
ANNOUNCER 3: I've said it once before, and I'll say it again. I'm not ashamed. 2/3 of the Earth are covered by water. The other third is covered by Manuel Margot.
