ANNIE HEILBRUNN: Unique sidearm delivery from reliever Adam Cimber. He's been so effective for the Padres all season. It's hard to believe he almost didn't make it to the Major League. Cimber has labored in the minors since 2013. He wasn't expected to break camp with the Padres out of spring training. But he pitched his way onto the roster and he's held that spot since making his debut on opening day. Here's more from Cimber and catcher AJ Ellis on his journey.

ADAM CIMBER: You think you're good and then somebody tells you you're not. And you kind of take a step back, you know, like oh, I guess I got to get better. And that's kind of what I did last year. He told me I was coming back to extended spring. And I kind of took that as a challenge. And as a little bit of a break from games to really analyze myself and work a strategy. So I used it well, the two weeks I was down there. And um, it's working out.

AJ ELLIS: You don't really see it too often in our-- in the league. There's not too many guys who throw with the same angle he does. And the ball have the same characteristics that his ball does when he throws it. And then watching video doesn't do it justice. So until you get in the box and see it, most importantly his ability to execute from that angle. And, you know, he's worked very diligently and made some major career changes to get to this point. And it's a testament to him, his work ethic, and his discipline to have the success he's had.