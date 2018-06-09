ANNOUNCER 1: That's gonna wear Straily down over the course of this game.

ANNOUNCER 2: Freddy Galvis drives this out towards deep right field. Back goes Brian Anderson. And it is gone. A home run for Freddy Galvis. His third in a Padres uniform.

And the Padres have their 3-run lead back again. Pads up, 4-1.

ANNOUNCER 1: This looks like a fastball right in the middle of the zone. 89 miles per hour. And Freddy Galvis puts a charge in this. Exit stage right for Freddy Galvis.