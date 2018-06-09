WATCH: Freddy Galvis goes yard in Miami
The Padres edged the Marlins 5-4 in Miami.
ANNOUNCER 1: That's gonna wear Straily down over the course of this game.
ANNOUNCER 2: Freddy Galvis drives this out towards deep right field. Back goes Brian Anderson. And it is gone. A home run for Freddy Galvis. His third in a Padres uniform.
And the Padres have their 3-run lead back again. Pads up, 4-1.
ANNOUNCER 1: This looks like a fastball right in the middle of the zone. 89 miles per hour. And Freddy Galvis puts a charge in this. Exit stage right for Freddy Galvis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices