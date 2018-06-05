WATCH: Don Orsillo reacts jokingly when finding out Mark Grant was drafted before Tony Gwynn
ANNOUNCER 1: Wow. Was Mark picked ahead of Tony Gwynn?
ANNOUNCER 2: I think we have people to check that.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yes. That's-- what?
[LAUGHTER]
Right side to second base. That scout had to be fired. As Julio Teheran is out number two. Two down. Are you kidding me? Wow.
ANNOUNCER 2: He had a big fastball.
ANNOUNCER 1: I guess so. Now he's just big.
[LAUGHTER]
ANNOUNCER 2: I feel bad. He can't defend himself.
ANNOUNCER 1: No, he has no idea what we're saying. It's great. I love it. It's so good. Nice glasses. Two down here in the third.
ANNOUNCER 2: Before Tony Gwynn.
ANNOUNCER 1: Before Tony Gwynn.
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh.
ANNOUNCER 1: Yeah. Wow. My goodness. Who was that scout?
ANNOUNCER 2: Fire him.
