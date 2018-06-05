- With that, thanks very much Mike. Well, yes. The Padres are playing very good baseball, taking two out of three from the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend. And yesterday a nice win for the Padres. And certainly yesterday was all about the fifth inning.

- Yeah. Bottom of the fifth inning, and Andy Green had to make a decision. But before that, it was how everything was set up. For Franmil Reyes, another very good at-bat, working the middle of the count. And then it's going a single.

Freddy Galvis laying down a bunt. This was a surprise attack, put it in the pocket, but set up the inning.

And then you see Manny Margot, three walks on the day. That was the first of three.

And there's Hunter Renfroe, setting the stage for the grand slam. The hanging slider that really changed the game. And it was the moment that Andy Green had to take Tyson Ross out and implement that pinch hitter. And what a decision that was.

- Well it's going to be a real test against these Atlanta Braves tonight.