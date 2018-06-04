WATCH: Hunter Renfroe crushes a pinch-hit grand slam
Video Details
Hunter Renfroe hit the first pinch-hit home run of his career Sunday afternoon.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Launches it out to deep left field. Looking up, and that is a grand slam.
ANNOUNCER 2: So many sliders, and this one's the mistake. Elevated, this goes a long way. Hunter Renfroe with a big grand slam to put the Padres ahead. What a swing.
