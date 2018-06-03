- All right. Manuel, coming into this game you're hitting 345 with runners in scoring position. You knocked in a few more tonight. Why have you been so productive in this spot?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I think it's just being ready and prepared for those situations. When you've got men in scoring position, you've got to go up there with even more focus and try to bring them in. And that's what I've done.

- Lots of offense tonight by all of your teammates, including your locker mate, Jose Pirela, Christian Villanueva, Franmil Reyes. How good was it to see some of that hard work pay off, especially after such little offense last night?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, it was great. It was great to see everybody have a good performance. And we were able to get the win. So we really have a source of pride to have everybody contribute in the offense.

- And finally, for you Manny, it's been an up and down year. What have you learned about yourself throughout this sophomore season? Lately, a lot of big hits for you. Have you grown as a player?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I mean, it's the first time it's happened to me, having that sort of slump. But I'm working hard every day, coming in and giving it my best, and showing up every day ready to win, and ready to contribute the most I can.

- Very good. David, thank you. Manny, thank you. Enjoy the win. Congratulations.

Mike, back to you.