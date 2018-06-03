WATCH: Manuel Margot slices two-run double in Padres’ 8-2 win
WATCH: Manuel Margot slices two-run double in Padres' 8-2 win
ANNOUNCER 1: --with the pitcher waiting on deck. The 0-2 to Margot's kind of reached for. Oh, what a piece of hitting by Manuel Margot. On 0 and 2, he sends it the other way.
Reyes scores easily. Gelvis scores standing up, a 2 strike, 2-run double.
Let's take a look at the ARCO Top Tier play.
ANNOUNCER 2: Well, Manny Margot, obviously at 0-2 you were sitting there going, wow, you shouldn't have taken that second pitch fastball. But he slashes the ball down the line.
