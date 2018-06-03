WATCH: Padres lefty Jose Castillo strikes out the side in MLB debut
The padres called up Jose Castillo on Saturday
ANNOUNCER: I've seen a lot of it. On 2 and 2, Votto swings and misses. And Jose Castillo strikes out the very first man he's sees in the big leagues and it's Joey Votto.
- 2 and 2, [BALL HITTING GLOVE] got him. Back-to-back strikeouts for Jose Castillo, got Votto, gets Suarez. [INAUDIBLE].
- Three balls in, two strikes. The pitch to Duval is swung on and missed. And Jose Castillo strikes out the side in order in his major league debut.
