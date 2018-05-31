Clay’s Play: Villanueva swinging a hot bat in the last 12 games
Clay's Play: Villanueva swinging a hot bat in the last 12 games
- Alrighty, let's take a look at your play tonight. We focus On Christian Villanueva. This guy in the last 12 days is raking, I like him, Comes off the bench last night, which is tough to do. Ask Sweeney. It's really tough to do to get up there and do it. Gets a hit in a big game for them to come back and get the win. It was fun to watch.
- Last 12 games, five homers for Villanueva.
