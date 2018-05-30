- Thanks so much, Don. And you know, enough can't be said about reliever, Robbie Erlin, right now. He's been an absolute innings eater for the Padres. He went 5 and 2/3 scoreless against the Marlins last night, really getting the Padres out of a jam after Eric Lauer left in the third inning. And Erlin's been doing it all season. He's posting a 1.57 ERA through 28.2 innings of relief. He's kept the team in games, he's kept the bullpen fresh, and that's been a big deal on a team with a few young guys in the starting rotation.

Perhaps most impressive about Robbie Erlin is that he didn't pitch for two years in the big leagues because of Tommy John surgery, and complications from that. So he's come back with a vengeance. Here's more from manager Andy Green on the job Erlin's been doing.

- Out of the pen, he's been about as good as anybody in the game. His numbers don't say that when you look at them on the whole, because they're skewed from those two starts. But what he did yesterday preserved a ton of arms for today. You don't typically get 5 and 2/3 of a somebody in the bullpen, especially 5 and 2/3 scoreless. So he saved all those arms down there. So we're in good shape today. And he's done that time and time again. He's also come in in some dicey situations when we didn't need him in a long relief role, and getting one left-handed batter out, and pitched in that type of role. So he's shown a lot of versatility. It's been very helpful for us, and I think it's allowed that bullpen as a whole to be successful.

- And Andy Green mentioned those two starts, and they haven't been good for Robbie Erlin. He's posting a 14.1 for ERA through seven innings pitched. But what's interesting about Robbie Erlin, he's been a starter more than a reliever in his career. And I asked him about it today, and he said he approaches the two the same. He prepares the same. He said pitchers have bad days, and his two bad days just happened to fall on the two days that he started.

Andy Green said that you have guys like Craig Stammen and Brad Hand who are former starters, who will stay in the bullpen. They won't leave the bullpen. They'll finish their careers there. But he wouldn't classify Robbie Erlin as that just yet. You could see him as a starter again in the future.