WATCH: Franmil Reyes skies his second HR of the season

Video Details

WATCH: Franmil Reyes skies his second HR of the season

ANNOUNCER: With that category. But here's a drive to deep left field off the bat of Franmil Reyes. At the wall, and that ball's gone! Reyes hits his first home home run. Well Reyes got his big league home run on the road. Homer's here. And the Padres are on the board. It's now 4-1.

More Videos »