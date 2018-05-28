WATCH: Franmil Reyes skies his second HR of the season
WATCH: Franmil Reyes skies his second HR of the season
ANNOUNCER: With that category. But here's a drive to deep left field off the bat of Franmil Reyes. At the wall, and that ball's gone! Reyes hits his first home home run. Well Reyes got his big league home run on the road. Homer's here. And the Padres are on the board. It's now 4-1.
