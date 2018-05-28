Padres take part in National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day
Video Details
Padres take part in National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day
ANNOUNCER: We ask that you please join us now in this moment of silence as a collective unified expression of gratitude to the heroes who lost their lives while protecting the freedoms we enjoy today.
ANNOUNCER: Thank you.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices