ANNOUNCER 1: Down to Annie Heilbrenn.

- Thanks so much, Don. And let's get you guys caught up on some roster moves the Padres made today. They placed Frenchy Cordero on the disabled list with some forearm soreness. He's been dealing with that since the last road trip. He tried to play through it, but it was really affecting his approach at the plate.

So the team decided to put him on the disabled list. They're hopeful it will be only about a week before he comes back. But they reinstated Hunter Renfroe. Now he's been in AAA El Paso, dealing with a rehab assignment of his own.

Some elbow soreness and his elbow strain that he encountered in April, actually from overtraining. He was taking a few too many practice swings, trying to get out of a hitting slump. Got a lot of inflammation in that elbow. So he's worked through that. He's feeling healthy now. He's back with the team. And here's what manager Andy Green had to say about him today.

- Hunter's back now, and he's feeling better than he has in a long time. And you know he's down there in AAA, getting at bats. I think he had 10 or 11 games already. We were kind of waiting for him to show us he was ready, the way he swung the bat.

He never really got hot. So when I saw him today, I was like, well, save getting hot for up here. So that's the hope, that he's ready to go. And he's played. And he's not feeling anything. And got a leftie on the mound. So it's a good day to get Hunter back in the lineup.

ANNIE HEILBRENN: Yeah, and guys, Andy said it there, that he hasn't really been hot in the minors. And Hunter acknowledged that before the game as well. But he said that he's seen the ball well, and when he's hitting, he's hitting it hard. And he said he feels great. That's the most important thing. Guys.