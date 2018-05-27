WATCH: Freddy Galvis drills his second HR of the season
Video Details
WATCH: Freddy Galvis drills his second HR of the season
COMMENTATOR: --space. Drives it down the left field line towards the corner. That ball is headed towards the pole, and it is gone, a home run. Two run shot for Freddie Galvis. Second home run in a Padres uniform. 2-0, 2-1 San Diego.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices