Who will end up winning the NL West?
Video Details
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
-
Who will end up winning the NL West? Mark Sweeney, Mike Pomeranz, and Scott Miller debate.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices