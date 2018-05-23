WATCH: Cordero crushes 449-foot home run in D.C.
WATCH: Cordero crushes 449-foot home run in D.C.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER: In the air to right field. Back goes Harper looking up and that ball is going to be gone, home run.
Franchy Cordero hits his seventh home run of the year. And the Padres jump out to a 1-0 lead.
