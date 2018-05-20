MIKE POMERANZ: Jordan Lyles is going. As you remember perhaps, he took a perfect game into the eight, deep into this ball game against Colorado last time out. Today, who knows what to expect? But I'm pretty sure you've got an idea.

MARK SWEENEY: Well, I think Trevor-- you think about what Jordan Lyles has done is really create that curveball ball. And that's been a huge deal. Last time out, 10 strikeouts, which matched a career high.

But you can see in our Fox Vision, he's throwing it much harder. He has that tilt to it, and also that depth. Then it comes down to if he has that breaking ball he can pitch at the top of the zone, exposing a lot of these Rocky hitters to that fastball elevated.

I love his tempo in between pitches. I think he has really set the tone. Watch for that to be a key today. He has struggled at PNC. He's 0 and 3 with just under a 10 ERA.

So making that adjustment is going to be pretty important for him as well today, mentally. But he's a different pitcher right now.