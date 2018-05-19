When will the next wave of Padres be called up?
Video Details
- Cal Quantrill
- CFB
- FCS (I-AA)
- Fernando Tatis Jr.
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Josh Naylor
- Luis Urías
- MLB
- NL
- Pioneer
- San Diego Padres
- San Diego Toreros
-
When will the next wave of Padres be called up? FOX Sports San Diego insider Scott Miller joins Tony and Mike to discuss.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices