WATCH: Hosmer gets Padres on the board with 15th double of the season
Hosmer cranks a RBI double to right to cut the Pirates lead in half
- Lined to right field, and that's gonna get in and one-hop the wall. Around from second base comes Jankowski, to second goes Hosmer, and he will slide in safely with an RBI double.
