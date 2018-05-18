If you could be a superstar in any sport, what sport would you choose?
Video Details
- Barcelona
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Lionel Messi
- MLB
- NBA
- NFL
- NHL
- PGA
- Real Madrid
- San Diego Padres
-
Hardwick and Richards discuss and take phone calls, asking this question.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices