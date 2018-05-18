ANNOUNCER 1: One away. And Hosmer drives this one towards right center field, back towards the wall, and it is going to be off the wall. Lauer scores. Coming around from first is Jankowski. In to second is Hosmer. Two runs score. And the Padres take a 4-3 lead.

It's a two-run double off the top of the wall in right center field for Eric Hosmer. And the Padres lead it. Almost got out of here to right center.

ANNOUNCER 2: Missed by about two or three feet. The payoff pitch, Eric Hosmer gets extended. We talked about it in our game open. One and two, Jankowski-Hosmer. Jankowski a walk. Hosmer a double. And you add on with Eric Lauer getting on base with a double. He scores and maybe three or four feet from going over that yellow padding.