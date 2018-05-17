- But, you're looking like a San Diegan now. You got the sunglasses on, you're riding to work on a scooter.

FREDDY GALVIS: Yeah.

- An electric scooter.

FREDDY GALVIS: Yeah.

- A lot of guys in your position might take a limousine, or a car, or try to be kind of on the down-low.

FREDDY GALVIS: No, not for me.

INTERVIEWER: --with the scooter?

FREDDY GALVIS: Often, especially, I live like three blocks away from the stadium.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah.

FREDDY GALVIS: That the first like good part. I live in the 18th floor. So every time I go to bed I see the stadium. So the first couple of days I was taking a bike to the stadium. So I was like, really have to enjoy this, you know? And then I get the scooter, and now I come in my scooter every single day.

- I love that scooter. It folds up and it's-- you plug it in. You're regular Californian now. Environmentally conscious-- you're environmentally conscious. I imagine, too, it's pretty cool seeing the water. Thinking about where you're from in a coastal city in Venezuela, and you get some of the park.

FREDDY GALVIS: I mean for me, that is one of the play where I want to be. So I have a balcony. And then I see the stadium. And then, actually, yes, I was thinking, how cool is this city? How cool is just like living in this floor and you just watching the field every single night before you go to bed? And I see the field without person, without people, and was like, wow, you seeing like-- it's a regular building. It's not, and there's nobody there. But [INAUDIBLE] like, you can make history in there. It's really amazing, I have to say. I mean-- like the fans, the city, organization. I think they treat people the right way. All my teammates right now, they pretty good teammates. So, they make me feel good, they make me feel comfortable on the team.

INTERVIEWER: A lot of these guys-- you know too-- I know Jose Pirela for one. You played winter ball with.

FREDDY GALVIS: Yeah. Winter ball.

INTERVIEWER: --get acclimated?

FREDDY GALVIS: Yeah. That make stuff become more easy. I have been knowing him since I was 16 years old. So since Pirela been here, everything [INAUDIBLE].

- Tell me what it's like when you're-- I mean, you're on a one year contract right now, here, right? Does that weigh on your mind at all? Do you give that any thought in the course of a season? Or do you just put that aside and address it later?

- For me is more like-- play baseball and then after the season we see what happen. So that's what I'm doing right now. I just playing baseball. Trying to do the job for the team, and then whatever happen, happen.

- Before I let you go, one final thought on where you see yourself-- because you're only 28 years old-- five, six years from now?

- Hard to say. Hard to say because I take my life day a day. I take my life day to day. I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I always say to my wife and my dad, I don't know what's gonna happen in the future. But, something to get close to to that question is--

ANNOUNCER: Ranging is Galvis. His throw to first is in time! Wow!

FREDDY GALVIS: I want to be, for sure, with a ring on my hand. A World Series ring. I want to be a better fighter at that point. I just want to be in a place where everybody remember me on the field. Like the guy who give everything. Every single day to enter the field. After that, I don't know where I'm going to be. I don't know if I'm going to be in Miami, I don't know if I'm going to be in Venezuela, I don't if I'm going to be in Barcelona watching soccer. I don't know where I'm going to be, but that's my main goal right now. Just to be a good fighter, just to give a championship-- play for a championship team. Just to be a good human being. That's it.

- Just a good human being.

- Yeah.

- Well, you're one heck of a big league shortstop. I can't thank you enough for your time.

- Thank you, man. Appreciate it.

- Freddy Galvis. Our guest on "Inside San Diego Sports."