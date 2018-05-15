WATCH: Hosmer and Villanueva go deep in the Padres’ win over the Rockies
Video Details
The Padres beat the Rockies 4-0 behind homers by Hosmer and Villanueva.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices