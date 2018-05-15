[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER 1: Great night here for Franmil Reyes. Signed as a Padre in 2011, today, at 22 years old, he makes his big league debut with his mom here.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, you think about it, too, having family here is so special, so congratulations to Franmil and his family to being here. He gets his first at bat, takes the first pitch. I think that's the one that you really have to either get after it, or you end up taking.

He takes it right down the middle. But then made some contact, goes down first base. Trevor Story air mails this, and a run scores, so obviously, the smile on the face. There's a lot of firsts when it comes down to it, but today--