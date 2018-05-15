ANNOUNCER: Before the Padres and the Rockies game one. But before we get it started, let's welcome Annie a

- Well, thanks so much guys. The Padres made a few roster moves today. They optioned infielder Carlos Asuaje to Triple-A, El Paso. He's been struggling at the plate, hitting .198.

And they brought up Franmil Reyes, a 22-year-old Dominican outfielder who's been absolutely crushing it for the Chihuahuas-- hitting .346, 14 home runs-- tops in all of baseball. And of course, he is extremely excited to be making his major league debut tonight. Here is more from Reyes and manager Andy Green on the call up.

- I'm very proud to be the first major leaguer in my family, coming from a big family of other baseball players. And I'm really happy, and good to have my mom here.

- He's cut down his chase rate a ton. He's been swinging at the pitches he should be swinging at. He's been doing a lot of damage on them. So you look up-- he's leading the minor leagues in home runs and he's not chasing outside the zone that often. Those are usually good indicators of future success in the big leagues. And it's the kind of power that's definitely going to play in the big leagues.

- And this is part of the Padres' plan. They are going to be bringing these young guys up to see what they have at the major league level. Andy Green said, expect for Reyes to have a lot of time in the lineups to show his power at the plate, and so they can see what these guys have in their system.