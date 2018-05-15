- When we talk about Franmil Reyes. You've had a chance to see him. But this is a guy who has paid his dues, for sure. He's been the organization since 2011, getting his shot tonight.

- Yeah, it's been really offensive, and that's the reason why he's getting his shot. The home power really comes out. And yes, he is doing it in Triple-A. Can he do it in the big leagues? I believe he can. Because usually in the minor leagues, you see that longer swing that has the power, and it's epic home runs.

The Franmil Reyes in spring training showed power to all fields-- line to line, but also has a shorter stroke that has power. It's really are a lot of hand strength in his swing. Hopefully it translates to the big leagues. He's going to get his opportunity. And I think everyone waits for this opportunity and wonders. Tonight's going to be a great litmus test for him.