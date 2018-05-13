WATCH: Pirela, Cordero extend Padres lead in the 4th
WATCH: Pirela, Cordero extend Padres lead in the 4th
- Pirela grounds one into left field. From second base comes Jankowski. Padres going to take a 3 - 0 lead on an RBI double by Jose Pirela.
- Easy to love that type of effort.
- Cordero through the left side, into left field. Pirela's going to be waved around. No throw from Ozuna. And the Padres take a 4 - 0 lead.
