ANNOUNCER 1: He's rocking those sweet socks, too.

ANNOUNCER 2: And the opponents, overall, hitting at just 205 against him.

ANNOUNCER 1: Hey, anything with Trevor Hoffman on it, I'm all in.

ANNOUNCER 2: I like the fire, too.

ANNOUNCER 1: So do I.

ANNOUNCER 2: That is fire, right?

ANNOUNCER 1: Looks like fire.