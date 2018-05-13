Craig Stammen wears socks honoring Trevor Hoffman
Video Details
Craig Stammen wears socks honoring Trevor Hoffman in scoreless appearance
ANNOUNCER 1: He's rocking those sweet socks, too.
ANNOUNCER 2: And the opponents, overall, hitting at just 205 against him.
ANNOUNCER 1: Hey, anything with Trevor Hoffman on it, I'm all in.
ANNOUNCER 2: I like the fire, too.
ANNOUNCER 1: So do I.
ANNOUNCER 2: That is fire, right?
ANNOUNCER 1: Looks like fire.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices