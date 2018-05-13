[CRACK OF THE BAT] GREG VAUGHN (VOICEOVER): Let's see. I had 41 homers last year. Cammie had 40. But hey, he got to hit from both sides. Maybe now I'll hit 80.

- I don't think so Greg.

(SINGING) Keep on believing. Keep the faith.

Just keep, keep, keep it.

- Greg Vaughn would have been [AUDIO OUT]