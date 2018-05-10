The Aztecs are gearing up for conference title run and postseason berth
Video Details
San Diego State baseball has been hanging around the Top 25 all season as they try to make a run for the College World Series.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices