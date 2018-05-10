- One of the heroes of the ball game, Manny Margot along with David Longley to help us out. Manny, congratulations on the great ball game today, three hits. As far as what you're feeling up there, it's been a little while since you've gotten a three-hit ball game. How good did it feel to bust out tonight?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I think tonight's great. I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence. Being able to get on base, being able to score runs and help the team win, it was good.

REPORTER: I know you've been working hard. You've had two multi-hit games now in the last three games. Do you feel like you're starting to hit your stride?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I think what I've had in my mind for a long time now has been it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I think it's a big point in baseball. It's really effective and it matters. It's not how you start, it's how you finish.

REPORTER: Yeah, speaking of the start, you had the sore knee in spring training. You got hit in the ribs. You missed a lot of time early on. Do you think that may have affected your timing at all?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I mean maybe. But at the same time in baseball, you just-- you don't want to be making any excuses. You want to work hard and I think that's what I have to think about, and keep working hard and keep getting better.

- Last one-- one thing you've done well all season long is hit with runners on base. You're hitting over .500 in those situations. Just bearing down a little bit more?

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

- Yeah, I think you've always got to be focused. When there are men on base, when there are men in scoring position, you've got to think, this is my run, this is my run, and bear down to make sure that that happens.

- Manny, thanks for the time. Congratulations tonight.

- Thanks.

- Manny Margot guys, three-hit night. He's had two multi-hit games in the last three. He's starting to heat up. Back over to you.