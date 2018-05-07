How big a deal was Albert Pujols’ 3,000th hit?
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Albert Pujols
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Angels
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
-
Albert Pujols accomplished something only 3 other players have, but where was the celebration?
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices