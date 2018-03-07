Are all MLB teams truly trying to compete?
Hardwick and Richards debate if MLB teams are truly trying to compete, or are simply trying to earn more revenue.
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Padres play “Who Said It?” while at Spring Training (Part 1)
7 hours ago
Padres play “Who Said It?” while at Spring Training (Part 2)
10 hours ago
Looking back at Ed Hoculi’s career
11 hours ago
Brian Dutcher: Malik Pope is “just scratching the surface” of what he can be as a player
11 hours ago
Kevin Love opens up on mental health
11 hours ago
Are all MLB teams truly trying to compete?
11 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
20146-20149