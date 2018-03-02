Are NFL teams over complicating their QB situation?

Hardwick and Richards ask: Are NFL teams over complicating their QB situation?

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Ducks Weekly: Chef Cat Cora

Ducks Weekly: Chef Cat Cora

6 hours ago

Ducks Weekly: Goalie Mask Competition

Ducks Weekly: Goalie Mask Competition

6 hours ago

LA Clippers 128, NY Knicks 105 (32)

LA Clippers 128, NY Knicks 105 (32)

23 hours ago

DeAndre Jordan drops 19 points and 20 rebounds in win vs. Knicks

DeAndre Jordan drops 19 points and 20 rebounds in win vs. Knicks

23 hours ago

Andrew Cogliano (1 goal) and Ducks take care of Blue Jackets

Andrew Cogliano (1 goal) and Ducks take care of Blue Jackets

23 hours ago

Corey Perry adds assist in Ducks' victory

Corey Perry adds assist in Ducks' victory

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»