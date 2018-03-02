Spotlight Hoffman: Trevor meets the other hall of famers in New York
After a lengthy flight to New York, Trevor Hoffman meets up with the other members of the 2018 class.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Ducks Weekly: Chef Cat Cora
6 hours ago
Ducks Weekly: Goalie Mask Competition
6 hours ago
LA Clippers 128, NY Knicks 105 (32)
23 hours ago
DeAndre Jordan drops 19 points and 20 rebounds in win vs. Knicks
23 hours ago
Andrew Cogliano (1 goal) and Ducks take care of Blue Jackets
23 hours ago
Corey Perry adds assist in Ducks' victory
23 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
20146-20149