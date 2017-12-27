Rashaad Penny ends SDSU career with epic 4 touchdown performance
The Aztec running back ended his career in dominating fashion.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
The Chargers need help from the Jaguars in their Wild Card push
10 hours ago
The Chargers host the Raiders with playoff hopes still alive
10 hours ago
Rashaad Penny ends SDSU career with epic 4 touchdown performance
11 hours ago
How brilliant is it that the Patriots signed James Harrison?
11 hours ago
Nothing like some victory shoves from your Clippers teammates
1 day ago
Clippers Live: Blake Griffin back Friday?
1 day ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
20146-20149