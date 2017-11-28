UCSD announces it will be joining Division I and the Big West Conference

Alongside CSU Bakersfield, UCSD will officially join the Big West Conference.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

UCSD announces it will be joining Division I and the Big West Conference

UCSD announces it will be joining Division I and the Big West Conference

18 hours ago

When will the Chiefs start Patrick Mahomes at QB?

When will the Chiefs start Patrick Mahomes at QB?

20 hours ago

When is it acceptable to cry in sports?

When is it acceptable to cry in sports?

20 hours ago

Chargers carve up the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Chargers carve up the Cowboys on Thanksgiving

22 hours ago

Who won the fight between Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib?

Who won the fight between Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib?

22 hours ago

XTRA Point: Wild Wing gets Gulliver ready for game action

XTRA Point: Wild Wing gets Gulliver ready for game action

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»