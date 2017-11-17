Should Philip Rivers seek a trade to end his NFL career?

The Chargers QB has had a tough time getting on the same page as new head coach Anthony Lynn.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Ducks Weekly: Selanne, Kariya get their Hockey Hall of Fame jackets

Ducks Weekly: Selanne, Kariya get their Hockey Hall of Fame jackets

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Hockey Hall of Fame rings ceremony

Ducks Weekly: Hockey Hall of Fame rings ceremony

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Touring Great Hall, fan forum in Toronto

Ducks Weekly: Touring Great Hall, fan forum in Toronto

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Hockey HOF Red Carpet thoughts on Selanne, Kariya

Ducks Weekly: Hockey HOF Red Carpet thoughts on Selanne, Kariya

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Hall of Fame Legends Game

Ducks Weekly: Hall of Fame Legends Game

15 mins ago

Would SDSU West or MLS have a better economic impact on San Diego?

Would SDSU West or MLS have a better economic impact on San Diego?

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»