Should Philip Rivers seek a trade to end his NFL career?
The Chargers QB has had a tough time getting on the same page as new head coach Anthony Lynn.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Ducks Weekly: Selanne, Kariya get their Hockey Hall of Fame jackets
15 mins ago
Ducks Weekly: Hockey Hall of Fame rings ceremony
15 mins ago
Ducks Weekly: Touring Great Hall, fan forum in Toronto
15 mins ago
Ducks Weekly: Hockey HOF Red Carpet thoughts on Selanne, Kariya
15 mins ago
Ducks Weekly: Hall of Fame Legends Game
15 mins ago
Would SDSU West or MLS have a better economic impact on San Diego?
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED