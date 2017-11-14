The Ducks and FOX Sports provided 30 military members with tickets on Military Appreciation Night
As a way to say "Thanks for your service," the Ducks and FOX Sports gave military members a ride on the Fan Express to Anaheim for a Ducks game.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
XTRA Point: Ducks legends Selanne, Kariya enshrined in Hockey HOF
2 hours ago
Philip Rivers' consecutive starts streak is in jeopardy with possible concussion
5 hours ago
Panthers humiliate Dolphins Monday night, are they legit contenders?
6 hours ago
Are Cam Newton's on-field theatrics too much?
6 hours ago
Drew Brees on the Saints' dominant 7-game win streak
6 hours ago
The Ducks and FOX Sports provided 30 military members with tickets on Military Appreciation Night
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED