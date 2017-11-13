Hardwick and Richards interview Aztecs’ head coach Brian Dutcher
Hardwick and Richards are joined by Aztec coach Brian Dutcher. They discuss the game vs SD Christian and the upcoming mathcup vs. ASU.
