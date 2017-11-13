Is the turnover chain the coolest prop in football?

Miami's use of the turnover chain has garnered much response in the last few weeks. Hardwick and Richards discuss whether it is the "coolest" prop in football.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

XTRA Point: Ducks legends Selanne, Kariya enshrined in Hockey HOF

XTRA Point: Ducks legends Selanne, Kariya enshrined in Hockey HOF

2 hours ago

Philip Rivers' consecutive starts streak is in jeopardy with possible concussion

Philip Rivers' consecutive starts streak is in jeopardy with possible concussion

5 hours ago

Panthers humiliate Dolphins Monday night, are they legit contenders?

Panthers humiliate Dolphins Monday night, are they legit contenders?

6 hours ago

Are Cam Newton's on-field theatrics too much?

Are Cam Newton's on-field theatrics too much?

6 hours ago

Drew Brees on the Saints' dominant 7-game win streak

Drew Brees on the Saints' dominant 7-game win streak

6 hours ago

The Ducks and FOX Sports provided 30 military members with tickets on Military Appreciation Night

The Ducks and FOX Sports provided 30 military members with tickets on Military Appreciation Night

7 hours ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»