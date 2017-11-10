Is this the worst NFL season ever?
Hardwick and Richards discuss the NFL's issues, and take a phone caller who lays down his reasoning why the NFL is struggling.
- AFC
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Redskins
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Hardwick and Richards with Rory Karpf, director of "Nature Boy"
19 hours ago
Is this the worst NFL season ever?
19 hours ago
Chad Greenway on Teddy Bridgewater
19 hours ago
Brian Dutcher talks about transition to head coach, scrimmages
21 hours ago
Behind the scenes at a Brian Dutcher practice
21 hours ago
Tim Shelton on life as a coach
21 hours ago