The Loose Cannons reveal their midseason playoff predictions

The Loose Cannons reveal their midseason playoff predictions on Tuesday's show

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

What's going to happen to LiAngelo Ball and the other arrested UCLA players?

What's going to happen to LiAngelo Ball and the other arrested UCLA players?

10 hours ago

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 10 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 10 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

10 hours ago

Footage emerges from Roy Halladay's plane crash

Footage emerges from Roy Halladay's plane crash

11 hours ago

Rashaad Penny on the Heisman Trophy and the Aztecs' season so far

Rashaad Penny on the Heisman Trophy and the Aztecs' season so far

11 hours ago

Is San Diego State in danger of losing its Aztec mascot?

Is San Diego State in danger of losing its Aztec mascot?

11 hours ago

What exactly is the Breeders Cup?

What exactly is the Breeders Cup?

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»