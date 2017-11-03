Does Kershaw put too much pressure on himself in the postseason?
Hardwick and Richards debate if Kershaw puts too much pressure on himself in big games.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
The Loose Cannons on the NCAA football playoff
23 hours ago
Rocky Long on preparing for SJSU
23 hours ago
Breaking down SJSU in the film room
23 hours ago
Does Kershaw put too much pressure on himself in the postseason?
23 hours ago
Is Peyton Manning a future GM?
23 hours ago
Will Sam Darnold return to USC?
23 hours ago