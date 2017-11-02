Papa John’s blames NFL for recent revenue hits
The owner of Papa John's is blaming anthem protests on his business's recent struggles.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Are the Eagles making a run for the Super Bowl?
8 hours ago
Papa John's blames NFL for recent revenue hits
8 hours ago
Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 9 NFL Fantasy Football Plays
9 hours ago
The trade deadline shakes up the NFL
1 day ago
From worst to first: Should Padres copy Astros blueprint for success?
1 day ago
The Loose Cannons on the NCAA football playoff
1 day ago