Papa John’s blames NFL for recent revenue hits

The owner of Papa John's is blaming anthem protests on his business's recent struggles.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Are the Eagles making a run for the Super Bowl?

Are the Eagles making a run for the Super Bowl?

8 hours ago

Papa John's blames NFL for recent revenue hits

Papa John's blames NFL for recent revenue hits

8 hours ago

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 9 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 9 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

9 hours ago

The trade deadline shakes up the NFL

The trade deadline shakes up the NFL

1 day ago

From worst to first: Should Padres copy Astros blueprint for success?

From worst to first: Should Padres copy Astros blueprint for success?

1 day ago

The Loose Cannons on the NCAA football playoff

The Loose Cannons on the NCAA football playoff

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»