Are the Eagles making a run for the Super Bowl?

The Eagles picked up Jay Ajayi before the trade deadline.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Are the Eagles making a run for the Super Bowl?

Are the Eagles making a run for the Super Bowl?

8 hours ago

Papa John's blames NFL for recent revenue hits

Papa John's blames NFL for recent revenue hits

8 hours ago

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 9 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 9 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

9 hours ago

The trade deadline shakes up the NFL

The trade deadline shakes up the NFL

1 day ago

From worst to first: Should Padres copy Astros blueprint for success?

From worst to first: Should Padres copy Astros blueprint for success?

1 day ago

The Loose Cannons on the NCAA football playoff

The Loose Cannons on the NCAA football playoff

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»