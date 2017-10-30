Where does Rashaad Penny project in the upcoming draft?
Hardwick and Richards discuss Aztec RB Rashaad Penny's draft stock.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Breitbard Hall of Fame unveiled at Petco Park
16 hours ago
Nick Hardwick on what makes playing in Foxborough so difficult
16 hours ago
Did MLB handle Yuli Gurriel's racist act the right way?
16 hours ago
Is this the greatest World Series or HR derby ever?
16 hours ago
Where does Rashaad Penny project in the upcoming draft?
16 hours ago
Philip Rivers on the difficulty of playing in Foxborough
3 days ago