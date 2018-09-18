With only a few outings left in 2018, Joey Lucchesi looks for strong start Tuesday vs. Giants

Game: San Francisco Giants @ San Diego Padres

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 18

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and the FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (8-8, 3.67 ERA) against San Francisco’s Derek Holland (7-8, 3.46 ERA)

Keep an eye on: Outfielder Franmil Reyes, who is hitting 28-for-73 (.384) with two doubles and six home runs since August 21. A hit on Tuesday would give the rookie a career-best 11 game hitting streak.

"Between now & the end of the season, the @Padres would like Francisco Mejía to catch each starting pitcher at least once."

—@ScottMillerBbl talks about the #Padres' plans at catcher for the rest of the season.#LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/eAyktkNd1S

— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 18, 2018